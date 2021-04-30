Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Hits $28.22 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $144.59 million and approximately $28.22 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.