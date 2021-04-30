VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 206,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,749,530 shares.The stock last traded at $47.95 and had previously closed at $47.88.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 754,367 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in VEREIT by 128.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 17.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 23.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the period.

VEREIT Company Profile (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

