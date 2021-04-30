Verge Reaches Market Cap of $922.23 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $922.23 million and $90.42 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.59 or 0.00466829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,448,974,649 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

