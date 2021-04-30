Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post $195.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.50 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $291.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $863.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $865.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $918.49 million, with estimates ranging from $914.90 million to $920.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $477,488.28. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,630,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,579,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after acquiring an additional 256,921 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after acquiring an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,046,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $48.83 on Friday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

