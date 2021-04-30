Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.56

Versarien plc (LON:VRS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.56 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 35.90 ($0.47). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 36.45 ($0.48), with a volume of 535,668 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £68.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

