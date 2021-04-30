Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.47 on Friday, hitting $219.33. 94,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

