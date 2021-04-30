Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 90,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VSPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VSPR opened at $11.28 on Friday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.