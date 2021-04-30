Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWDRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.34. 90,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

