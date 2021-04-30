VestChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,225.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. VestChain has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $37,225.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded 50% higher against the dollar. One VestChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain (VEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

