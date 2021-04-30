Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.10 Million

Brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post $607.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $631.10 million and the lowest is $592.73 million. Viasat posted sales of $591.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Viasat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Viasat by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viasat by 5.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,662.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

