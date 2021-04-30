VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,396,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,368. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $31.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

