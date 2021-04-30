Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $980.00

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.80) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 990442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £16.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.40.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

