Victory Capital (VCTR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

4/14/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

4/8/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

