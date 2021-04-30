VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

