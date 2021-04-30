VideoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $61.38 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $61.38 million and $2.24 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

