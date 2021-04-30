Vidulum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,749.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $459,157.55 and $4,749.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

