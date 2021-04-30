VIDY (VIDY) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, VIDY has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $46.94 million and $2.09 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00066437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.00768376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.67 or 0.07570514 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.