View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.16. View shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 500 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on View in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in View in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in View during the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $8,140,000.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

