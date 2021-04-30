VIG Trading Up 2.5% This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, VIG has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $3,157.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,404.66 or 0.12769041 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001247 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,451,159 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

