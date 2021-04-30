Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 6,500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 185.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 30.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $325.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.62 and a 200-day moving average of $281.01.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

