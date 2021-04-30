Vinci (DG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Vinci (EPA: DG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – Vinci was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Vinci was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Vinci was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Vinci was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Vinci was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Vinci was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Vinci was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Vinci was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Vinci was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Vinci was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Vinci was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at €90.74 ($106.75) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.00. Vinci Sa has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

