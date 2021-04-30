Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DG. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €99.71 ($117.31).

Shares of DG traded up €0.61 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €90.74 ($106.75). 880,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.00. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

