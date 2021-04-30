Vipstar Coin Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

