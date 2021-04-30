Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Trading 25.6% Higher This Week

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

