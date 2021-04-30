VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of VIQ Solutions stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of -1.12. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

