Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,884 shares of company stock worth $2,270,380 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

