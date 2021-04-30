Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $22.54 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

