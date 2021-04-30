Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.0% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,741. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40.

