Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,813. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.30 and a 200 day moving average of $276.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.87 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.