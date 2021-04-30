Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 389 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 1.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,656,000 after buying an additional 186,661 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $279.20. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $173.36 and a 1-year high of $287.20.

