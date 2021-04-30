Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 46,954 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 388,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 247,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

