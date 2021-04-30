Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 588 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.41. 209,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,411,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $628.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average is $255.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

