Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March accounts for about 0.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned 1.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of PMAR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.21. 888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,016. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.