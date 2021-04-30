Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the March 31st total of 140,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VGZ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.10. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

