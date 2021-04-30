Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Datadog accounts for 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $634,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,828.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,042,125 shares of company stock valued at $194,865,014. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.29. 38,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,925. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,899.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.68.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

