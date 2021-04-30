Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 22,538 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 327.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 22,538 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,200,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 362,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,162,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

