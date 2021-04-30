Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.87% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

AVEM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.72. 5,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,003. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56.

