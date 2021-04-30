Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 1.25% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 360,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 558,769 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of AVDE stock remained flat at $$63.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $63.39.

