Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $7.29 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000. DoorDash accounts for about 3.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

DASH traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.71. 21,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,061. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

