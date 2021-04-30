Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,862,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 549,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 172,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.31. 163,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,153. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21.

