Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,729. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

