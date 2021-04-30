Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $4.77 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,411,322. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $629.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.