Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $5.13 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,000. Lyft comprises about 2.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,365,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,696,969 shares of company stock worth $303,854,144 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $55.65. 301,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,303. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

