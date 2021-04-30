Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 43.09% from the company’s current price.

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of VC stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $124.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average is $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Visteon by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

