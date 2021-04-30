Vitae Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.73 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Vitae has a market cap of $36.73 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vitae has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00003444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.