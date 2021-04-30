VITE (VITE) One Day Volume Tops $113.98 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $119.79 million and $113.98 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded up 105.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,013,738,059 coins and its circulating supply is 481,166,948 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

