VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 7.6%

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) shares were down 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 14,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,062,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

