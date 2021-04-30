VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,921,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VNUE stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About VNUE
