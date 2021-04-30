VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,921,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

VNUE, Inc, operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

