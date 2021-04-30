Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 161,515 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 8,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.