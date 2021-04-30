Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 191,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,374,377 shares.The stock last traded at $19.19 and had previously closed at $19.13.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,791,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

